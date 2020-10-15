REC Silicon - Mandatory Notification of Trade

Inger Berg Ørstavik, has on October 15, 2020 bought 5,000 shares in REC Silicon ASA ("the Company") at NOK 12.00 per share.

Inger Berg Ørstarvik is board member and primary insider in REC Silicon ASA.

After the transaction Inger Berg Ørstarvik controls a total of 5,000 shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.