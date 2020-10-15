DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, has noted that online comparison shopping has quickly become part of the “new normal” for consumers when making purchase decisions. In response to this new digital shopping trend, Digital Media Solutions has launched DMS Exchange to match high-intent consumers with the brands that provide the products and services they need. A vertical-agnostic, self-service digital advertising marketplace that connects digital advertisers with high-quality publishers at scale, DMS Exchange will help provide the optionality desired by today’s consumers across multiple industries.

Advertising budgets have continued shifting from traditional to digital media, with many industry experts predicting the share of media budgets spent across digital channels will grow into 2021 and beyond. Particularly in light of the current global environment, brands are prioritizing digital performance advertising efforts that offer a linear connection between media spend and advertising results, enabling better calculation of advertising return on investment (ROI). DMS Exchange helps advertisers scale the types of digital performance advertising campaigns that offer transparent campaign visibility.