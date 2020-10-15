SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global technology CAD software market size is expected to reach USD 315.4 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5%, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Technology Computer-Aided Design (TCAD) software solves physical, fundamental, and partial differential equations such as transport and diffusion equations of a semiconductor device's layer or wafer system. This has significantly increased the predictive accuracy of the simulation software. Rising advancements in the electronics industry have encouraged semiconductor manufacturers to focus on technology computer-aided design software to speed up the R&D process, since TCAD not only ensures reduced testing time but is also cost-effective.