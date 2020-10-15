 

Technology CAD Software Market Size Worth $315.4 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global technology CAD software market size is expected to reach USD 315.4 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5%, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Technology Computer-Aided Design (TCAD) software solves physical, fundamental, and partial differential equations such as transport and diffusion equations of a semiconductor device's layer or wafer system. This has significantly increased the predictive accuracy of the simulation software. Rising advancements in the electronics industry have encouraged semiconductor manufacturers to focus on technology computer-aided design software to speed up the R&D process, since TCAD not only ensures reduced testing time but is also cost-effective.

  • The analog/RF devices segment is projected to witness a CAGR of over 10.0% over the forecast period. Analog/RF devices offer benefits such as high energy transfer efficiency, short processing time, accurate process control, and reduced equipment failure. It is heavily used in consumer electronic devices such as tablets, set-up boxes, television, laptops, smartphones, and several wireless communication devices. The proliferation of such consumer electronic devices is anticipated to propel segment growth
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Growing population, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for consumer electronics and the proliferation of smartphones. China accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, driven by a large number of manufacturing companies present in the country
  • Market players are focusing on expanding their business by launching various partnership programs. For instance, in April 2020, Silvaco, Inc. stated that Trixell, a manufacturer of X-ray flat-panel digital detectors, has adopted Silvaco's TCAD-based parasitic extraction flow for developing its next-gen displays for ensuring that all manufacturing requirements are met.

Read 108 page research report with ToC on "Technology CAD Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application Type (CMOS, Image Sensors, Solar Cells, Analog/RF Sensors), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/technology-computer-aided-design-software-market

