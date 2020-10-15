 

Aurora to Receive RMB17.24 Million in Special Support Funding from Shenzhen Municipality DRC as Part of Strategic Emerging Industries Development Program

globenewswire
15.10.2020   

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that its development and commercialization project relating to a deep learning and big data-powered system will receive special support funding of RMB17.24 million from the Development and Reform Commission of Shenzhen Municipality (“Shenzhen DRC”), representing the highest allocation among all recipients. On October 10, 2020 Shenzhen DRC released the list of the first batch of projects in strategic emerging industries entitled for its special support funds. A total of 123 projects have been included on the list, among which 8 will receive a special support fund of more than RMB10 million.

The special support fund is granted to eligible projects after a preliminary review, panel discussion and on-site verification. It covers the seven “strategic emerging industries”, including next-generation information technology, new materials, advanced equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. Among the first batch of projects to receive the funding, Aurora’s project aims to build a big data-based intelligent recommendation service system for e-commerce companies, mobile APP developers, financial institutions and OTO platforms. The Company will leverage its anonymized mobile data and proprietary modeling technologies for large-scale adaptive user profile optimization, behavior prediction, risk assessment, intelligent recommendation, to help its enterprise clients improve their marketing efficiency and generate cost savings.

Aurora is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Listing in July 2018, the Company was the first Chinese mobile big data company to list on the NASDAQ. Since its inception, Aurora has been executing a “developer-centered” business strategy, continuously focusing on product and technology iteration and striving to satisfy the growing demands of mobile development and operations. Aurora launched “JPush”, the industry’s first comprehensive push notification solution, "JG Alliance", a APP traffic monetization service, and the "One-stop Developer Service Platform" that enables developers to improve operational efficiency. Meanwhile, by leveraging its extensive accumulation of anonymized mobile data and its advanced big data processing capability, Aurora also provides customers with market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to optimize decision-making and improve productivity.

