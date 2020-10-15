 

KEBA named exclusive supplier for Honda Power Charger - the original charging station for the all-electric Honda e.

Innovative design meets sophisticated technology

/PRNewswire/ -- In the run up to releasing the first all-electric Honda e, KEBA was named the exclusive supplier for Honda Power Charger wall boxes. The charging station was jointly developed in record.

When looking for a partner to develop the charging station, the Honda Access Europe NV opted for KEBA, the technology expert with development and production expertise in Austria.

According to Bruno Lambrechts, Senior Manager Sales Division at Honda: "The selection process was very thorough and we are happy to be working with KEBA, an expert in intelligent charging stations."

Intelligent and convenient charging

The charging station is simple to use and can be easily integrated into existing smart home technologies. It comes in different models and is designed to perfectly match the vehicle both visually and functionally. Numerous features that make charring easy and save.

"Just like Honda, we always aim to provide the highest level of technology and are delighted that Honda has chosen to place its trust in us. We offer our partners premium innovative solutions," says Gerhard Luftensteiner, CEO of KEBA AG.

About KEBA Electric Mobility

KEBA is one of the world's leading manufacturers of intelligent charging stations. With the KeContact P30, electric cars can be charged safely and reliably. Thanks to a variety of interfaces, networking is also possible, making the wall box a highly intelligent communication and control center.

About KEBA

KEBA AG was founded in 1968 and is an internationally successful electronics company located in Linz, Austria. For more than 50 years, under the motto "Automation by innovation", KEBA has been developing and manufacturing innovative automation solutions of the highest quality.

