 

Signature Bank to Host 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review results of its 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET. Signature Bank’s financial results will be released prior to market open on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo and Senior Executive Vice President - Corporate and Business Development Eric R. Howell will host the conference call. All participants should dial 866-359-8135 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID #7186596. International callers should dial 901-300-3484. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s web site at www.signatureny.com, click on “Investor Information,” "Quarterly Results/Conference Calls" to access the link to the call. To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 and enter conference ID #7186596. The replay will be available from approximately 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 through 11:59 PM ET on Friday, October 23, 2020.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with 36 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including Connecticut as well as in California and North Carolina. The Bank’s growing network of private client banking teams serves the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

Signature Bank’s specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing. Signature Securities Group Corporation, a wholly owned Bank subsidiary, is a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offering investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

The Bank’s revolutionary blockchain-based digital payments platform, Signet, allows the Bank’s commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365. Signature Bank is the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform, and Signet is the first such platform to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, the Bank, one of the top 40 largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits (S&P Global Market Intelligence), has grown to $60.35 billion in assets, $45.49 billion in loans, $50.23 billion in deposits, $4.86 billion in equity capital and $3.66 billion in other assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Signature Bank's Tier 1 and risk-based capital ratios are above the levels required to be considered well capitalized.

