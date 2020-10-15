Listing prospectus for Tornator Oyj's EUR 350 million green notes available; listing application submitted

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Tornator Oyj ("Tornator") announced on 7 October 2020 its decision to issue senior secured green notes of EUR 350 million (the "Green Notes"). The Green Notes were issued on 14.10.2020. The Green Notes will mature on 14.10.2026 and carry a fixed interest at the rate of 1.25 per cent. per annum.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the listing prospectus of the Green Notes (the "Listing Prospectus"). The Listing Prospectus is available in English on Tornator's website at www.tornator.fi/en/investors/ .

Tornator has today submitted an application for the Green Notes to be admitted to trading on the official list of sustainable bonds of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Trading on the Green Notes is expected to commence on or about 19 October 2020 under the trading code "TORJ125026".

Danske Bank A/S, OP Corporate Bank plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) act as Joint Lead Managers for the issue of the Green Notes (the "Joint Lead Managers").

Tornator is a leading company specialised in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2019, the Group’s net sales were some €106 million, and the balance sheet value was about €1.8 billion. The Group has around 180 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,000 person/years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable well-being from forests.