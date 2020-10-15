128th Canton Fair Opens with Innovation Driving Future Lifestyle Changes

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 128th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), also its second virtual showcase, kicks off on October 15. 26,000 exhibitors from 50 exhibition sections have brought more than 2.358 million products across 16 categories to the 10-day event, of which 691,500 products are making their debuts.

Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, said that against the backdrop of massive changes in economic development and pandemic control both domestically and internationally, Canton Fair will play its role as an open platform for businesses to access international markets and to facilitate the stability of foreign trade supply and industrial chain.