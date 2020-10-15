 

128th Canton Fair Opens with Innovation Driving Future Lifestyle Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 11:11  |  55   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 128th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), also its second virtual showcase, kicks off on October 15. 26,000 exhibitors from 50 exhibition sections have brought more than 2.358 million products across 16 categories to the 10-day event, of which 691,500 products are making their debuts.

Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, said that against the backdrop of massive changes in economic development and pandemic control both domestically and internationally, Canton Fair will play its role as an open platform for businesses to access international markets and to facilitate the stability of foreign trade supply and industrial chain.

This year's Canton Fair digital platform includes 60,000 booths showcasing cutting-edge products and future living scenarios enabled by innovative ideas and technologies. This e-platform also features exhibits, business match-making, virtual exhibition halls, live streams, news & events, services, cross-border e-commerce zone, to enable 24-hour visits and business negotiation.

The Fair will introduce 120 live streams from over 100 leading Chinese companies, presenting the latest quality products that are the result of their constant commitment to innovation targeting to create a brighter future for all.

  • In the kitchen appliance exhibition section, built-in, multi-functional household and kitchen appliances have adopted cutting-edge technologies to provide consumers with a friendly kitchen experience. At the same time, premium new products such as furniture, ceramics and carpets feature upgrades in functionality, materials, craftsmanship and style. These products can create a more comfortable, customizable and smarter lifestyle for global consumers.
  • Sustainable development is another highlight of this year's Canton Fair. Companies in the textile exhibition section have applied advanced technology to use environmental-friendly recycled raw materials in their new fashion products, displaying their commitment to environmental protection.

To help business find trading partners and target products without having to leave their home, Canton Fair will utilize its digital platform to connect suppliers and buyers with supporting services that cover product design and trade supporting, financial, logistics, inspection, certification and customs. By working together with its partners, Canton Fair will help global businesses do business just at their fingertips amid the current economic challenges.

