 

iXBRL and ESEF made easy / Silvester Group and ParsePort join forces to offer a practical 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' in Germany (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The Silvester Group announced that it has selected ParsePort as
its technology partner for ESEF-compliant, machine-readable financial reporting
and publishing in iXBRL format. The wide-ranging partnership signed today is the
result of the Silvester Group's detailed analysis of all relevant technology
players for XBRL services. Together, the investor relations and the solution
provider for financial reporting can offer unique, professional and highly
reliable processes at a very attractive price point.

The 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' is a combined effort by ParsePort and the
Silvester Group to demystify the functional requirements governing the
preparation of IFRS financial reports with a uniform structure that can be read
by humans and machines alike. ParsePort provides Europe's leading software
solution for converting existing PDF financial reports and figures in MS Excel
into iXBRL format, while the Silvester Group brings more than 30 years of
expertise in designing, creating and editing annual and financial reports. The
'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' will be offered to corporate clients at a very
attractive price and delivers two main benefits:

1. Technology capable of proven, high-performance, fully automated conversion

- With its pan-European presence, ParsePort offers what is currently the
fastest, most cost-efficient and fully automated iXBRL solution for European
companies - in keeping with its motto "XBRL made simple".
- All that is needed are the PDF files of the annual reports and the MS Excel
files used during the drafting process.

2. Expertise for practical implementation and simple control processes

- The Silvester Group has been advising on, writing, designing and producing
annual reports for more than 30 years.
- Its team of investor relations experts, financial analysts, economic advisors
and management consultants have developed a practical, benchmark-oriented
approach to taxonomy allocation (tagging) and simple use in the control
process that does not add any further complexity to processes even during
'critical phases'.

iXBRL and ESEF to become compulsory for future annual reports

From 1 January 2020, all IFRS annual reports in the EU must be published in a
standardized electronic reporting format (European Single Electronic Format, or
ESEF for short). The ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) has
created a consistent ESEF taxonomy for this purpose that is largely based on the
IFRS taxonomy. The figures in the IFRS annual financial statements of an annual
report must be allocated - that is, marked or tagged - according to the
