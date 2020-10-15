iXBRL and ESEF made easy / Silvester Group and ParsePort join forces to offer a practical 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' in Germany (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The Silvester Group announced that it has selected ParsePort as

its technology partner for ESEF-compliant, machine-readable financial reporting

and publishing in iXBRL format. The wide-ranging partnership signed today is the

result of the Silvester Group's detailed analysis of all relevant technology

players for XBRL services. Together, the investor relations and the solution

provider for financial reporting can offer unique, professional and highly

reliable processes at a very attractive price point.



The 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' is a combined effort by ParsePort and the

Silvester Group to demystify the functional requirements governing the

preparation of IFRS financial reports with a uniform structure that can be read

by humans and machines alike. ParsePort provides Europe's leading software

solution for converting existing PDF financial reports and figures in MS Excel

into iXBRL format, while the Silvester Group brings more than 30 years of

expertise in designing, creating and editing annual and financial reports. The

'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' will be offered to corporate clients at a very

attractive price and delivers two main benefits:









- With its pan-European presence, ParsePort offers what is currently the

fastest, most cost-efficient and fully automated iXBRL solution for European

companies - in keeping with its motto "XBRL made simple".

- All that is needed are the PDF files of the annual reports and the MS Excel

files used during the drafting process.



2. Expertise for practical implementation and simple control processes



- The Silvester Group has been advising on, writing, designing and producing

annual reports for more than 30 years.

- Its team of investor relations experts, financial analysts, economic advisors

and management consultants have developed a practical, benchmark-oriented

approach to taxonomy allocation (tagging) and simple use in the control

process that does not add any further complexity to processes even during

'critical phases'.



iXBRL and ESEF to become compulsory for future annual reports



From 1 January 2020, all IFRS annual reports in the EU must be published in a

standardized electronic reporting format (European Single Electronic Format, or

ESEF for short). The ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) has

created a consistent ESEF taxonomy for this purpose that is largely based on the

IFRS taxonomy. The figures in the IFRS annual financial statements of an annual

report must be allocated - that is, marked or tagged - according to the Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



