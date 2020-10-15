 

Friendable Reports Significant Growth of Fan Pass Platform as New Artist Registrations Increase by 410%, Surpassing 300 Total Artists

Strong demand for the Fan Pass platform expected to continue as company accelerates marketing initiatives

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the latest growth data related to the Company’s live streaming artist platform, Fan Pass. Since the Company’s last update on Sept. 3, 2020, new artist registrations have continued to increase. From Sept. 4, 2020, through Oct. 12, 2020, Fan Pass has acquired 246 new artists, which represents a 410% increase in the last six weeks.

“We are extremely encouraged by the ongoing swell of interest as the value of our Fan Pass platform continues to resonate in the artist community. We believe the live streaming functionality, our full-circle offering, and diverse revenue opportunities the platform offers will continue to drive exponential growth as management remains focused on building long-term shareholder value,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company that connects and engages users through branded mobile and desktop applications:

The Fan Pass Mobile & Desktop Application

Launched on July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

The Company’s initial flagship product, the Friendable app, was a social application for group-style meetups. In 2019, the company repositioned the app in the dating category. 

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.         

