 

Michael Adams named Brunswick Corporation Vice President – Chief Information Officer

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has named Michael Adams Vice President – Chief Information Officer effective immediately.  Adams succeeds Danielle Brown, who is leaving Brunswick to pursue other opportunities. Adams will oversee Brunswick’s enterprise information systems and continue to advance Brunswick’s IT transformation and multiple digital initiatives in support of Brunswick’s strategic goals. 

Since joining Brunswick in 2017, Adams has been instrumental in transforming and modernizing Brunswick’s IT capabilities, in addition to building an industry-leading team.  As Chief IT Architect, in partnership with Brunswick’s business units, Adams helped to create and lead the systems and infrastructure vision that is foundational to the company’s digital strategy and connected product portfolio. 

“The role of Chief Information Officer is critical to our digital transformation and strategy,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.  “Mike is a proven leader who has a great balance of operational focus and strategic vision.  His track record in conceiving, planning and executing IT initiatives uniquely positions him for success in this role. I would also like to thank Dani for the work she has done to position Mike and the IT Team for future success.”

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead a tremendous, talented team of IT professionals  and partner with our businesses to further advance the comprehensive portfolio of digital initiatives that are positioning Brunswick to further differentiate itself in the recreational marine industry,” said Adams.  “Working cross-functionally we will continue to advance our foundational digital capability and accelerate a new operating model to support our vision of contemporary and effortless experiences on the water.”

Prior to joining Brunswick, Adams spent 15 years at DuPont in various IT leadership roles in Global Infrastructure and Data Transformation.   Adams earned his BBA & Bachelor of Science from William & Mary and his MBA in International Business and Global Management from Drexel University, and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

