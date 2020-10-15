European Retailer Alza Relies on Radware to Protect Against Bots

The retailer, which processes more than 12 million transactions annually, faced numerous challenges from malicious bots, including brute force attacks against log-in pages and APIs, website scraping and wasted CPU usage stemming from heavy traffic.

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced that Alza, a leading consumer electronics online retailer in Central Europe relies on Radware Bot Manager to protect its online operations.

With Radware’s automated Bot Manager, it can now dynamically detect traffic anomalies and blocks bot attacks immediately, faster than before.

“We onboarded Bot Manager in the midst of our peak season, and saw immediate results/benefits,” said Daniel Padevet, Head of Web IT Operations team at Alza.cz a.s.. “Our customer’s experiences are our top priority. By working with Radware, we are able to better secure and improve the shopping experience.”

Soon after starting using Radware, the site saw a 10 percent decrease in CPU usage in its server farms, a total elimination of brute force attacks, and a significant reduction in automated bots restricting inventory.

“We started working with Alza at the beginning of the holiday season, a time when any disruptions or failures would have drastic business consequences,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer of Radware. “This is also a time when bot traffic is often at its highest. We were able to successfully mitigate threats associated with bots and gain their trust when other companies failed.”

In addition to the challenges this retailer faced, the problem of managing malicious bots is growing for all businesses. According to Radware research , companies are facing increasing numbers of bot attacks on their websites, mobile applications, and APIs. In 2019, bad bot traffic accounted for nearly a quarter of total internet traffic, a significant increase from the previous year.

