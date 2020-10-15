 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 11:57  |  25   |   |   

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the cancellation of options over ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs, relating to the 2018 3 Year Sharesave Scheme at a price of £3.3451 each and the 2019 3 Year Sharesave Scheme at a price of £2.65496 each.

Name Sharesave Scheme Number of Options Cancelled
Executive Directors
Andrew Golding 2019 6,779
April Talintyre 2019 6,779
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech 2018 2,690
Lisa Odendaal 2019 6,779
Richard Wilson 2019 6,779

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  14 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Cancellation of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97
Aggregated £2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  15 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Cancellation of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97
Aggregated £2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  15 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Cancellation of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£3.3451 2,690 £8,998.32
Aggregated £3.3451 2,690 £8,998.32
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  14 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Cancellation of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97
Aggregated £2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  13 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Cancellation of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97
Aggregated £2.65496 6,779 £17,997.97
                 

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Head of Company Secretariat  t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                        t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

OneSavings Bank

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, InterBay Commercial and Prestige Finance. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.


Charter Court Financial Services Group

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.


OneSavings Bank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Mydecine Innovations Group subsidiary NeuroPharm Engages FreeMind Group to Access Non-Dilutive ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Holding(s) in Company
09.10.20
Publication of Prospectus and Scheme Document
05.10.20
Rule 19.6(c) confirmation - post-offer intention statements
01.10.20
Holding(s) in Company
01.10.20
Total Voting Rights
30.09.20
Block listing Interim Review
30.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
29.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
28.09.20
Holding(s) in Company