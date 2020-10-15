 

VectivBio Closes $110 Million Crossover Financing to Advance Transformational Medicines for Rare Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

- VectivBio's investor syndicate expands to include Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Cormorant Capital and Eventide Asset Management

- Proceeds will fund the Phase III program of apraglutide, a potential best-in-class GLP-2 analog, as well as global commercialization and business development activities

- Phase II studies of apraglutide demonstrated the potential for once-weekly dosing

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VectivBio AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational medicines for patients with serious rare diseases, today announced it has closed a $110 million crossover financing from new investors Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Cormorant Capital and Eventide Asset Management, with participation from existing investors Versant Ventures, OrbiMed, Novo Holdings, BPI France, Tekla Healthcare Investors, Inserm Transfer Initiative and Cowen Healthcare Investments.

VectivBio Logo

Proceeds from the financing will be used to support the Phase III program of VectivBio's lead investigational product, apraglutide, to treat short bowel syndrome (SBS), early commercialization activities and further development of the pipeline through business development initiatives. Phase II studies of apraglutide demonstrated the potential for once-weekly dosing.

"We are excited by the addition of these accomplished crossover investors to our syndicate of top-tier investors," said Luca Santarelli, M.D., chief executive officer of VectivBio. "We look forward to continuing to advance apraglutide and to preparing our organization to bring a potential best-in-class therapy to people living with SBS."

"We have worked with Luca from the beginning and are excited about the progress we're making into VectivBio's next chapter," said Tom Woiwode, Ph.D., managing director at Versant Ventures and chairman of the board of directors at VectivBio. "We are very pleased to have such a strong syndicate supporting us through the company's next phase of growth."

About Short Bowel Syndrome
Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) results from extensive intestinal resection due to chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), acute events such as trauma, mesenteric infarction, bariatric surgery or congenital abnormalities. Symptoms of SBS include diarrhea, dehydration, malnutrition and weight loss. To survive, patients with severe forms of SBS require parenteral support (PS), the intravenous delivery of essential nutrients, calories and fluids. For some patients, PS must be delivered for 10 to 15 hours per day, a significant burden that severely diminishes quality of life. In addition, people receiving chronic PS are predisposed to increased rates of liver disease, a condition known as intestinal failure-associated liver disease, and to an increased risk of infections due to the chronic presence of an infusion port positioned in a central vein. When administered in combination with PS, GLP-2 analogs can be used to increase the intestine's ability to absorb fluids and nutrients taken orally. Depending on the SBS anatomical subtype, patients may display varying degrees of response to GLP-2 treatment, requiring patient-specific monitoring and PS adaptation across the SBS anatomical spectrum. An estimated 35,000 people are thought to suffer from SBS in the U.S. and Europe, of whom 15,000 require lifelong PS and may thus be candidates for treatment with GLP-2 analogs.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased ...
Budweiser Celebrates Halsey's Emotional Journey To Make Her Name In Latest "Be A King" Global ...
Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
FRP Pipe & Tank Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball ...
Stena RoRo enlarging and modernizing RoPax vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey with 36-meter ...
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease