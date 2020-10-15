MiX Telematics Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of connected fleet management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended September 30, 2020 before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

MiX Telematics management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and 2:00 p.m. (South African Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook.