FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual Construct is Designed to Drive Both T Cell and Antibody Immunity

ImmunityBio, Inc., a privately-held immunotherapy company, today announced it has received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a Phase I clinical trial of hAd5-COVID-19, the company’s novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate that targets both the inner nucleocapsid (N), engineered to activate T cells, and outer spike (S) protein, engineered to activate antibodies against the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). These dual constructs (bivalent sequences) of SARS-CoV-2 offer the potential for the hAd5 vaccine to provide recipients with durable, long-term cell-mediated immunity with potent antibody stimulation against both the S and N proteins.

“While there are a number of vaccine candidates in development, we believe most are limited by their sole focus on antibody responses to the monovalent spike protein, which may be insufficient to activate the full potential of the immune system to fight the coronavirus,” said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Chairman and CEO of ImmunityBio. “By targeting the nucleocapsid protein on the interior of the virus particle as well as the spike protein on the virus’s surface, we believe this vaccine can stimulate both T-cell-mediated and antibody-mediated immunity to SARS-CoV-2.”

hAd5 Vaccine Seeks to Develop Immune Memory

The hAd5-COVID-19 vaccine candidate is a novel, engineered, second-generation human adenovirus serotype 5 vaccine. Because it delivers both the S and N proteins, the vaccine has the potential to enable recipients to develop immune “memory”, promoting long-lasting immunity to SARS-CoV-2. The N protein has been engineered with a novel signaling domain to enhance T cell activation. The hAd5 vaccine with this Enhanced T cell Signaling Domain (ETSD) has generated potent CD4+ and CD8+ COVID specific T cell activation recognizing S and N following hAd5 vaccination in pre-clinical studies.

ImmunityBio’s approach differs from first-generation adenoviral platforms, including one based on the chimpanzee adenovirus and the first-generation human adenovirus vaccines being tested in Europe, China, Russia and the United States. All first-generation COVID-19 vaccines in late-stage clinical trials deliver only the monovalent spike protein on the surface of the virus and therefore focus primarily on antibody protection as their primary endpoints.