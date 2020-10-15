 

Everbridge Features 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush Speaking on Leadership and Critical Event Management, as well as CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta as Day 1 Keynote for COVID-19 Road to Recovery Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 12:00  |  24   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced highlights from day one of its two-day Autumn 2020 “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership symposium, addressing global best practices to reopen economies amid COVID-19, while most safely returning people to public spaces, offices and campuses. The first day’s sessions emphasized the importance of public and private sector partnerships during the next phase of the pandemic. Day two of the symposium offers another impressive lineup of marquee speakers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005454/en/

Everbridge COVID-19 Symposium Autumn 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge COVID-19 Symposium Autumn 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge’s COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposiums bring together tens of thousands of leaders and experts from 150 countries across business, healthcare, and government. To attend the “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit and to replay select presentations on demand, please visit Everbridge’s event registration page.

In his conversation with Everbridge CEO David Meredith, President Bush shared his perspective on leadership and critical event management during a public health crisis, as he addressed leaders across industries. He also emphasized the value of preparedness for crises of all kinds, including pandemics, severe weather, cyber-attacks and more.

“We at Everbridge feel privileged to feature the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush to speak on leadership and critical event management during the first day of our COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposium,” said Everbridge CEO David Meredith. “Joined by CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, day one of our event included board level, CEO, president and C-level speakers from Capital One, Fannie Mae, Ford, Fortinet, Humana, IBM, Mayo Clinic and more.”

Added Meredith, “While we all await a vaccine, global leaders, including many of our keynote speakers and panelists, strive to utilize innovative technologies, as well as proven best practices to take immediate action to keep their people as safe as possible while also getting their organizations up and running, faster. We can draw inspiration and hope from the many stories shared this week on navigating the uncertainty of returning to work and reopening society, safely.”

Seite 1 von 5
Everbridge Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology Agenda
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Everbridge beruft weltweit anerkannten Technologen und "eine der einflussreichsten Persönlichkeiten des 21. Jahrhunderts" zum Chief Customer Experience Officer für die Innovation der nächsten Generation des Critical Event Management (CEM)
12.10.20
Everbridge Appoints World-renowned Technologist, and “One of the Most Influential People of the 21st Century,” as Chief Customer Experience Officer to Innovate the Next Generation of Critical Event Management (CEM)
08.10.20
Everbridge Senior Leader Wins Stevie Award Recognizing Women in Business Worldwide
07.10.20
Dr. Anthony Fauci und Führungspersönlichkeiten von IBM, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Mayo Clinic und Ford sowie der Gouverneur von Mississippi und der Bürgermeister von Miami sind Redner beim Symposium von Everbridge...
06.10.20
Dr. Anthony Fauci Joined by C-Level Executives from IBM, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Mayo Clinic, and Ford, as well as Gov. of Mississippi and Miami Mayor, to Present at Everbridge’s Symposium, COVID-19: Road to Recovery, Oct. 14-15, 2020
05.10.20
Banner Health, One of the Largest Employers in the U.S., Selects Everbridge to Improve Patient Experience with Industry-Leading Indoor Wayfinding Solution
05.10.20
Everbridge Announces 4th Annual Critical Event Management Impact Awards Recognizing the Innovative Use of Technology for Mitigating Impact of COVID-19 and Other Crises in 2020
23.09.20
Ehemaliges weltweites Staatsoberhaupt spricht zu den Teilnehmern des Symposiums COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) von Everbridge vom 14. bis 15. Oktober 2020; weitere Keynotes von Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sir Richard Branson und Dr. Sanjay Gupta
23.09.20
Former World Head of State to Address Attendees at Everbridge’s COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) Symposium, Joining Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sir Richard Branson, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta as Keynotes, October 14-15, 2020
22.09.20
Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform Rolled Out in First-of-its-Kind Deployment Among Indigenous Peoples of Canada