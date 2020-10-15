Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced highlights from day one of its two-day Autumn 2020 “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership symposium, addressing global best practices to reopen economies amid COVID-19, while most safely returning people to public spaces, offices and campuses. The first day’s sessions emphasized the importance of public and private sector partnerships during the next phase of the pandemic. Day two of the symposium offers another impressive lineup of marquee speakers.

Everbridge’s COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposiums bring together tens of thousands of leaders and experts from 150 countries across business, healthcare, and government. To attend the “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit and to replay select presentations on demand, please visit Everbridge’s event registration page.

In his conversation with Everbridge CEO David Meredith, President Bush shared his perspective on leadership and critical event management during a public health crisis, as he addressed leaders across industries. He also emphasized the value of preparedness for crises of all kinds, including pandemics, severe weather, cyber-attacks and more.

“We at Everbridge feel privileged to feature the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush to speak on leadership and critical event management during the first day of our COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposium,” said Everbridge CEO David Meredith. “Joined by CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, day one of our event included board level, CEO, president and C-level speakers from Capital One, Fannie Mae, Ford, Fortinet, Humana, IBM, Mayo Clinic and more.”

Added Meredith, “While we all await a vaccine, global leaders, including many of our keynote speakers and panelists, strive to utilize innovative technologies, as well as proven best practices to take immediate action to keep their people as safe as possible while also getting their organizations up and running, faster. We can draw inspiration and hope from the many stories shared this week on navigating the uncertainty of returning to work and reopening society, safely.”