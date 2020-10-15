 

nCino Bank Operating System selected by Barclays

Barclays is utilizing the cloud-based nCino platform to digitally streamline operations

WILMINGTON, N.C. and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Barclays, a British universal bank with businesses across the globe, has adopted the nCino Bank Operating System to streamline various onboarding processes.

The nCino Bank Operating System enables financial institutions to onboard new clients efficiently, by incorporating activities including Know-Your-Customer (KYC), loan origination, and regulatory compliance in one platform. The nCino Bank Operating System provides financial institutions a centralised view of risk and performance information across the institution’s portfolio, helping to drive strategic decision-making and enhance operational efficiency by connecting stress testing, expected losses, asset/liability modelling, and more.

Pierre Naudé, CEO at nCino noted, “We are extremely proud to be working with Barclays. Innovation is driven by collaboration, and we’re excited to support Barclays with this agile, cloud-based approach to client onboarding. As clients engage with their financial institution in more digitally minded ways resulting from the pandemic and clear trends in shifting consumer preferences, it’s more important than ever to provide personalized services and to be able to do so remotely – from anywhere, at any time and on any device.”

“As speed and digital capabilities become ever more critical, it’s important that we adopt agile and innovative technology to help us accelerate and streamline processes,” said Paul Compton, Global Head of Banking at Barclays, and Co-President of Barclays Bank PLC. “The nCino platform has helped us simplify our workflows and increase our operational resilience, which ultimately helps us to provide better service to our clients.”

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

