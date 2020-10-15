 

SolarWinds Announces New IT Asset Management Enhancements Within SolarWinds Service Desk

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 12:30  |  59   |   |   

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the addition of new IT asset management (ITAM) integrations to SolarWinds Discovery, including connections with Microsoft Azure and the SolarWinds Orion Platform, as well an upcoming integration with Jamf software. These new enhancements will provide organizations with increased visibility through SolarWinds Service Desk across their technology infrastructure, enabling them to reduce IT spending and risk levels while helping improve their overall service management strategy.

By enabling IT teams with a complete picture of their technology infrastructures, they are better equipped to maximize the overall value IT provides to the businesses—which is essential for today’s IT leaders. According to Gartner, “Every CIO’s success depends on a thorough understanding of the total cost of IT products and services — that is, the cost of IT services, deliverables and technologies at a total cost level. Communicating the value of IT from the general ledger view of spend is like trying to value a car by looking at the price of the raw materials and component-level spend detail.”1

The ITAM integrations to SolarWinds Discovery include:

  • Microsoft Azure: This integration increases visibility into cloud assets for customers by incorporating asset information from Azure into SolarWinds Service Desk.
  • Orion Platform: This integration provides dependency information by automatically detecting, mapping, and importing Orion dependency information into SolarWinds Service Desk.
  • Jamf Mobile Device Management (MDM): This integration, which will be available in Q4 2020, will give customers visibility into asset data on Apple devices by incorporating asset information from Jamf into SolarWinds Service Desk.

These new capabilities increase IT asset visibility, help improve alignment between IT assets and service management processes and enable customers to consolidate asset information from Jamf, Azure, Orion and discovery data sources into one, up-to-date repository. This singular asset repository helps organizations keep costs under control by allowing them to track and manage the life cycles of their IT assets. Additionally, customers can attach detailed configuration information from Jamf and Azure, as well as rich configuration data that includes dependency information from Orion, to incidents and problems in SolarWinds Service Desk, all speeding up the diagnosis and resolution of IT infrastructure issues.

Seite 1 von 3
SolarWinds Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology Agenda
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
Revance Reports Positive Results from ASPEN-1 Phase 3 Trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
SolarWinds to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 27 and Present at Investor Conferences During the Fourth Quarter
07.10.20
SolarWinds Sponsored Research Details How SecOps and IT/DevOps Can Improve Speed and Agility by Breaking Down Silos
24.09.20
SolarWinds Announces Integration with Cisco Meraki to Boost Efficiencies for Meraki Device Monitoring
21.09.20
SolarWinds Appoints Dennis Howard, EVP and CIO, Charles Schwab, to Board of Directors
17.09.20
SolarWinds Announces Integration With ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program