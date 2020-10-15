SolarWinds Announces New IT Asset Management Enhancements Within SolarWinds Service Desk

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the addition of new IT asset management (ITAM) integrations to SolarWinds Discovery, including connections with Microsoft Azure and the SolarWinds Orion Platform, as well an upcoming integration with Jamf software. These new enhancements will provide organizations with increased visibility through SolarWinds Service Desk across their technology infrastructure, enabling them to reduce IT spending and risk levels while helping improve their overall service management strategy.

By enabling IT teams with a complete picture of their technology infrastructures, they are better equipped to maximize the overall value IT provides to the businesses—which is essential for today’s IT leaders. According to Gartner, “Every CIO’s success depends on a thorough understanding of the total cost of IT products and services — that is, the cost of IT services, deliverables and technologies at a total cost level. Communicating the value of IT from the general ledger view of spend is like trying to value a car by looking at the price of the raw materials and component-level spend detail.”1

The ITAM integrations to SolarWinds Discovery include:

Microsoft Azure: This integration increases visibility into cloud assets for customers by incorporating asset information from Azure into SolarWinds Service Desk.

Orion Platform: This integration provides dependency information by automatically detecting, mapping, and importing Orion dependency information into SolarWinds Service Desk.

Jamf Mobile Device Management (MDM): This integration, which will be available in Q4 2020, will give customers visibility into asset data on Apple devices by incorporating asset information from Jamf into SolarWinds Service Desk.

These new capabilities increase IT asset visibility, help improve alignment between IT assets and service management processes and enable customers to consolidate asset information from Jamf, Azure, Orion and discovery data sources into one, up-to-date repository. This singular asset repository helps organizations keep costs under control by allowing them to track and manage the life cycles of their IT assets. Additionally, customers can attach detailed configuration information from Jamf and Azure, as well as rich configuration data that includes dependency information from Orion, to incidents and problems in SolarWinds Service Desk, all speeding up the diagnosis and resolution of IT infrastructure issues.