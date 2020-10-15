 

Sage Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim, Topline Zuranolone Safety and Tolerability Data from Open-Label SHORELINE Study in Patients with MDD

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating brain disorders, today reported interim, topline results from a July data cut of the ongoing Phase 3 open-label SHORELINE Study. This clinical study was designed to naturalistically follow patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and evaluate the safety and tolerability of zuranolone 30 mg in adults for up to one year. In May 2020, the protocol was amended to include a 50 mg dose of zuranolone. For the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, the data analyzed to date show that zuranolone was generally well-tolerated in the 30 mg dose and among the initial patients treated with the 50 mg dose. Adverse events reported in the trial during the period analyzed were generally consistent with results seen in previous clinical trials.

Secondary endpoints included response and remission as evaluated by the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD-17) and the number of times a patient received retreatment. At the time of this analysis, patients with a clinical response (decrease in HAMD-17 baseline score of ≥50%) to the initial 14-day course of zuranolone 30 mg used a mean number of 1.9 treatments per year. As the first naturalistic, longitudinal, clinical development trial conducted in MDD, the SHORELINE Study provides real world insight into the potential use of zuranolone, if successfully developed and approved as an as-needed treatment for MDD, and builds on the data assembled in the LANDSCAPE clinical program. The Company plans to report comprehensive data from the 30 mg dose in the first half of 2021 and will include additional subsets of data within the primary and secondary endpoints. Select data will be reserved for presentation at medical and scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed journal articles.

“This data from the SHORELINE Study show that medically-oriented, as needed treatment for depression has the potential to be a compelling option for many patients diagnosed with MDD,” said Jeff Jonas, M.D., chief executive officer at Sage Therapeutics. “Approximately 70% of patients who participated in the study only needed one or two treatment courses, a total of two to four weeks of treatment with zuranolone 30 mg, which we believe will be the minimally effective dose, if our development efforts are successful.”

