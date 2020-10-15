NICE inContact CXone Stays Ahead of Fast-Changing Customer Expectations with Innovative Features that Fuel Modern Contact Centers

2020 was a year marked by unprecedented upheaval for contact center leaders, agents and customers. Many contact centers enacted, for the first time, wide-scale work-from-home transition plans all while juggling the rising needs and expectations of customers. In fact, a NICE inContact study of contact center leaders found that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 62 percent of respondents experienced an increase in digital interactions and 46 percent saw an upturn in self-service channels – demonstrating that digital customer experience is critical for customer success.

NICE inContact , a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today announced the Fall 2020 release of NICE inContact CXone , delivering greater workforce agility for remote teams, deeper operational insights across all digital and voice interactions, and faster handle time through real-time customer authentication with voice biometrics.

“We’re witnessing the digital acceleration of the contact center in real-time,” said Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE inContact. “The vast range of digital channels customers have come to expect – chat, SMS text, Twitter, WhatsApp – are now cornerstones of positive customer experiences. NICE inContact CXone doesn’t simply support these functions; they’re now elevated to a new level with our breakthrough innovations to help contact centers gain the agility to navigate disruptions and ensure business continuity while developing relationships that last with their customers.”

Latest CXone Release Powers Contact Centers with Intelligence and Flexibility in the Face of Disruption

Building better contact centers and powering better experiences requires balancing the unique needs of modern agents with the constantly rising expectations of customers. CXone is designed to mirror customer and agent experiences, eliminating silos and creating new opportunities. CXone Fall release highlights include:

Enhanced Remote Workforce Agility & Agent Engagement: CXone provides remote workforce agility with an advanced workforce engagement suite as part of the unified, cloud native CXone platform, enabling contact centers to avoid disruptions and to continuously manage productivity and agent performance in any location. Leaders can coach and engage their agents in a remote capacity the same as in the office – and in some cases more effectively -- through new digital coaching with real-time agent screen monitoring. CXone also offers new business intelligence models for remote agents and adds new functionality to support work-from-home demands, such as agent-initiated schedule changes, rotational schedules, and other agent-centric remote features.

New AutoDiscovery of Trends Across Digital and Voice Interactions: Faster action to seize opportunities or resolve systemic problems is a must-have in today’s fast-paced digital environment. Now organizations can apply the power of end-to-end analytics across 100% of interactions to spot patterns and answer questions that they did not even know to ask. New AutoDiscovery in CXone creates “aha” moments through automatic categorization and visualization of topics and trends through machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

New Business Intelligence (BI) for Deeper Operational Visibility: New CXone Business Intelligence provides advanced analysis and exploration by embedding BI directly in CXone with graphics, trends, dynamic explorations, and drill-downs. Business users will have the ability to thoroughly analyze with advanced tools, pre-built reports, and custom reporting. New pre-built reports include visualizations and drill-downs for Workforce Management and Quality Management with the evaluation details linked to associated agent/customer interactions.

New Real-time Customer Authentication Streamlines Agent and Customer Interactions: Leveraging voice biometrics and advanced artificial intelligence, CXone now offers a passive authentication method to quickly confirm customer identity without repeating passphrases or other identifying markers – reducing average handle time on all agent calls, reducing customer effort and empowering customers to do more within self-service IVR.

“Seamless, exceptional experiences are vital in attracting new customers, fostering existing relationships and building a community of brand advocates, Jarman said. “The Fall 2020 CXone release takes a holistic approach to improving both agent and customer experiences and to helping organizations of all sizes modernize and remain agile in today’s increasingly digital world.”