 

Unitil Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (www.unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on October 29, 2020. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast later that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at www.unitil.com/investors.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at www.unitil.com/investors. Interested parties may access the conference call by calling toll-free (844) 348-3793, internationally (614) 999-9310, and entering conference ID 7786914. A recording of the call will be available for one week by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056, internationally (404) 537-3406, and entering conference ID 7786914. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at www.unitil.com/investors.        

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:                                                                                                          
Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations                                                                                           
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: omeara@unitil.com     


