 

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Presentation of KIDNEYCODE Program at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 12:45  |  42   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or “the Company” or “we”) announced today the upcoming presentation of KIDNEYCODE: A Genetic Testing Program for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, as an e-poster to be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined. This e-poster will be presented on Thursday, October 22, 10:00 a.m. EDT. Details and a link to access the presentation are as follows:

ePoster Session
Session Title: Genetic Diseases of the Kidneys: Non-Cystic - 1
Session Release Date, Time: Thursday, October 22, 10:00 a.m. EDT
ePoster #: PO1612
Access link: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2020/posters-access.as ...

“Reata is proud to present important data from its KIDNEYCODE program at this year’s ASN Kidney Week Reimagined,” said Seemi Khan, MD, MPH, Reata’s Chief Medical Officer. “Today, with more than 1,000 KIDNEYCODE tests administered across the U.S., the value of genetic testing to nephrologists, patients, and families is clear and compelling. We look forward to this opportunity to shed light on that value at this prestigious forum.”

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

Contact:
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(972) 865-2219
http://reatapharma.com

Investors:
Vinny Jindal
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(469) 374-8721
ir@reatapharma.com
http://reatapharma.com/contact-us/


