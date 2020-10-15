Leading Organizations in the Region Honored by Frost & Sullivan in the 3rd Edition of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its third virtual awards ceremony of the year, Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific's leading companies at the 18 th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards on 15 October. A total of 17 awards were presented to organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding industry achievements.

Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Senior Vice President Sapan Agarwal of Frost & Sullivan in Asia-Pacific said, "This evening we honor organizations across Asia-Pacific that have accomplished disruptive breakthroughs and have continually demonstrated excellence in their industries. Many of our awardees have toiled for months and years to make a difference in their companies and industries. Our awards give these industry leaders a chance to take a step back to reflect and celebrate with those who made it possible."

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia-Pacific. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards