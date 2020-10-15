 

Leading Organizations in the Region Honored by Frost & Sullivan in the 3rd Edition of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 12:47  |  46   |   |   

13 organizations recognized for their exemplary performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its third virtual awards ceremony of the year, Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific's leading companies at the 18th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards on 15 October. A total of 17 awards were presented to organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding industry achievements.

Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Senior Vice President Sapan Agarwal of Frost & Sullivan in Asia-Pacific said, "This evening we honor organizations across Asia-Pacific that have accomplished disruptive breakthroughs and have continually demonstrated excellence in their industries. Many of our awardees have toiled for months and years to make a difference in their companies and industries. Our awards give these industry leaders a chance to take a step back to reflect and celebrate with those who made it possible."

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia-Pacific. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Award Titles & Category

Award Recipients

Regional titles


2020 Asia-Pacific 5G Customer Value
Leadership Award

Amdocs

2020 Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market
Leadership Award

AVAYA

2020 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Revenue Management Product Leadership Award

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased ...
Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
FRP Pipe & Tank Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
Stena RoRo enlarging and modernizing RoPax vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey with 36-meter ...
Global IPO activity rebounds sharply hitting historic highs in Q3 2020
Solid State Lighting Market to Reach $74.25 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease