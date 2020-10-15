DGAP-Adhoc LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 continues to grow faster than expected in the third quarter of 2020 and raises its full-year guidance again
Lotto24 continues to grow faster than expected in the third quarter of 2020 and raises its full-year guidance again
Due to the increased marketing investments of EUR 23.2 million (2019: EUR 8.0 million) to acquire new customers, Lotto24 was able to gain 787 thousand new registered customers - including Tipp24's new customers since 15 October 2019 - in the first nine months of 2020 alone (2019: 287 thousand), with a preliminary CPL of EUR 27.58 (2019: EUR 28.04).
In addition, the Company almost doubled billings to EUR 470,9 million in the first nine months of 2020 (2019: EUR 240.5 million) including the Tipp24 business as of 15 October 2019 following ZEAL's business model change and based on preliminary calculations. At a provisional EUR 62.7 million, revenue was even up around 128% on the prior-year figure (2019: EUR 27.5 million). Amongst others supported by the positive development of lottery clubs the gross margin (excluding intercompany effects) of an anticipated 12.4% was correspondingly higher than in the previous year (2019: 11.4%).
