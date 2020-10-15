 

DGAP-Adhoc LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 continues to grow faster than expected in the third quarter of 2020 and raises its full-year guidance again

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
15-Oct-2020 / 12:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(Hamburg, 15 October 2020) According to preliminary calculations, Lotto24 AG (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries, has now reached the full-year guidance for new registered customers, already raised in July 2020, after the first nine months of 2020 and is again raising its guidance for the fiscal year 2020. Supported, among other things, by the good jackpot development of the German lottery Lotto 6aus49 in the third quarter of 2020, the continued high marketing investments led to a growth in billings, revenue and new registered customers that exceeded expectations.

Due to the increased marketing investments of EUR 23.2 million (2019: EUR 8.0 million) to acquire new customers, Lotto24 was able to gain 787 thousand new registered customers - including Tipp24's new customers since 15 October 2019 - in the first nine months of 2020 alone (2019: 287 thousand), with a preliminary CPL of EUR 27.58 (2019: EUR 28.04).

In addition, the Company almost doubled billings to EUR 470,9 million in the first nine months of 2020 (2019: EUR 240.5 million) including the Tipp24 business as of 15 October 2019 following ZEAL's business model change and based on preliminary calculations. At a provisional EUR 62.7 million, revenue was even up around 128% on the prior-year figure (2019: EUR 27.5 million). Amongst others supported by the positive development of lottery clubs the gross margin (excluding intercompany effects) of an anticipated 12.4% was correspondingly higher than in the previous year (2019: 11.4%).

