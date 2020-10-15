DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures

ZEAL continues to grow faster than expected in the third quarter of 2020 and raises its full-year guidance again



(Hamburg, 15 October 2020) According to preliminary calculations, ZEAL Network SE (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries, has reached the full-year guidance for new registered customers, already raised in July 2020, after the first nine months of 2020 and is again raising its guidance for the fiscal year 2020. Supported, among other things, by the good jackpot development of the German lottery Lotto 6aus49 in the third quarter of 2020, the continued high marketing investments led to a growth in billings, revenue and new registered customers that exceeded expectations.

Due to the increased marketing investments of EUR 25.3 million (2019: EUR 17.9 million) to acquire new customers, ZEAL was able to gain 787 thousand new registered customers in the German segment in the first nine months of 2020 alone, with a preliminary CPL of EUR 27.58 (2019: no German segment).

According to preliminary calculations, billings increased by around 42% to EUR 471.8 million in the first nine months of 2020 (2019: EUR 332.6 million). The Germany segment contributed a preliminary EUR 470.9 million to this. In a year-on-year comparison, it should be noted that ZEAL 2019 offered additional products in the secondary lottery business which were discontinued in October 2019 due to the business model change. Moreover, Lotto24's online lottery brokerage business has only been part of ZEAL Group since 14 May 2019. The Lotto24 billings up to 14 May 2019 were therefore not included in the previous year's figures.