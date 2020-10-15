 

Lazard Asset Management Expands Alternative Investment Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 12:48  |  43   |   |   

Lazard Asset Management LLC (“LAM”) today announced the expansion of its alternative investment platform, with the addition of a New York-based team and their long/short credit strategy. Sal Naro, Vincent Mistretta, Michael Cannon and Sanjay Aiyar have joined LAM from Coherence Capital Partners, forming the Lazard Coherence investment team.

“Sal and his team bring a wealth of investment experience and a unique approach to investing in credit markets. The addition of their credit capabilities is complementary to our growing alternatives business as well as our existing fixed income offerings,” said Loren Katzovitz, Managing Director, who leads the expansion of LAM’s alternative investment platform.

The Lazard Coherence Long/Short Credit Strategy, previously offered to investors in the Coherence Capital Spectrum Funds, actively identifies long and short bond positions based upon the philosophy that fixed income markets are an extension of equity markets. Combining this philosophy with fundamental and quantitative research capabilities, the team seeks to achieve differentiated and consistent absolute returns. The strategy focuses on investment grade, cross-over and high yield fixed income markets, predominantly in North America and Europe.

“Our team is happy to have found a strong culture fit at Lazard and we are excited about our ability to grow our business within the firm,” said Sal Naro, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. “In addition to the enhanced infrastructure and resources that will be available to us, the ability to leverage the firm’s extensive global investment platform will bolster the fundamental research that goes into our security selection process.”

As of June 30, 2020, Lazard’s Alternative Investment Platform managed approximately $4.5 billion in client assets.

LAZ-AM

About Lazard Asset Management (LAM) LLC

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Fund’s investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of September 30, 2020, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $227.8 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.

Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed by Lazard to be reliable. Lazard makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All opinions expressed herein are as of the published date and are subject to change.

Please consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For more complete information about The Lazard Funds, Inc. and current performance, you may obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus by calling 800-823-6300 or going to www.lazardassetmanagement.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before you invest. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information about the Portfolio and The Lazard Funds that may not be detailed in this document. The Lazard Funds are distributed by Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC.

Lazard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology Agenda
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
Revance Reports Positive Results from ASPEN-1 Phase 3 Trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Lazard to Announce Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2020 Results
12.10.20
Lazard Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management
16.09.20
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution