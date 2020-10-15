 

Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY21 First Quarter Earnings Call

On Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-877-510-8087 or 1-862-298-9015 and provide the Conference ID 9406188. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors on the Internet. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on October 29th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406 and enter the Conference ID 9406188.

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

