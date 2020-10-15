 

Annovis Bio Provides Third Quarter 2020 and Year-to-Date Business Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 12:45  |  73   |   |   

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are thrilled with the strong progress we have made since our IPO in January of this year and the continued productivity despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “A major milestone in the third quarter was the start of our new phase 2a study in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients, which we expect to report preliminary data from in the first quarter of 2021. Based on what we know today, we believe that our breakthrough platform technology could result in medicines that can change the world.”

There has been a string of clinical trial failures for drugs based on the belief that sticky brain plaques cause AD. With 500 failed drugs based on that hypothesis, Annovis Bio has developed a new approach to treat AD as well as PD by attacking multiple neurotoxic proteins simultaneously. In six animal models, ANVS401 reduced neurotoxic proteins, improved axonal transport, lowered inflammation, and restored healthy nerve cells in both AD and PD. Based on publicly available data, no other drug has been shown in animal studies to impede the whole toxic cascade and show preclinical efficacy in both AD and PD. 

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Business Highlights

  • Started a Phase 2a clinical study in patients with mild to moderate AD and PD. This Phase 2a trial is a one-month study that will treat 14 AD and 14 PD patients at up to 15 sites across the US. The study is measuring all the steps in the toxic cascade leading to nerve cell death and how ANVS401 might reverse the toxic cascade and recover normal brain function. 12 markers will be measured in spinal fluid as well as in plasma. Initial data from this trial is expected in early 2021. This study will be followed by a dose response study in 40 PD patients, and the Company expects the final readout by late summer 2021.
