Annovis Bio Provides Third Quarter 2020 and Year-to-Date Business Highlights

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



“We are thrilled with the strong progress we have made since our IPO in January of this year and the continued productivity despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “A major milestone in the third quarter was the start of our new phase 2a study in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients, which we expect to report preliminary data from in the first quarter of 2021. Based on what we know today, we believe that our breakthrough platform technology could result in medicines that can change the world.”