Endeavour Restarts Boungou Mine and Begins Realizing Synergies Following SEMAFO Integration

In addition, Endeavour is pleased to report that it has confirmed potential annual synergies of $35 to $40 million during its SEMAFO integration process. The identified synergies are in the areas of procurement and supply chain optimization, corporate and in-country G&A savings, centralization of technical services and functions across the group. It is estimated that 60% of these synergies will be progressively unlocked by year end 2020 and the remaining next year.

Abidjan, October 15, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that mining operations have successfully restarted at its Boungou mine in Burkina Faso, following the mobilization of the West African mining contractor and completion of infrastructure and operating improvements.

Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO of Endeavour, stated: “We are pleased to have restarted mining operations at Boungou which marks a significant milestone in the integration process. The newly acquired assets are now well embedded into our West African operating model which is centered on an agile and streamlined management approach, based on empowered decision making at the mine level with shared regional support functions.

In addition to the significant procurement, supply chain, and G&A savings, we are also seeing the benefits of softer synergies that arise from being the largest gold producer in Burkina Faso, such as a further strengthening of our partnership with the government and an enhanced ability to manage risks across the business.”

The Boungou plant has been processing stockpiles since early 2020. Following the acquisition on July 1, 2020, Endeavour has implemented a range of infrastructure improvements and new security and operating procedures for the mining restart program, as described in its September 1, 2020 press release.

As announced in early September, Endeavour awarded the mining contract to SFTP Mining BF S.A.R.L (“SFTP”), a West African mining contractor, who also provides mining services at Endeavour’s Karma mine. SFTP immediately began to mobilize mining equipment and personnel and, to accelerate the restart, SFTP purchased a portion of the on-site fleet from the previous contractor. The mobilization of the remaining equipment is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The Boungou mine and SFTP have prioritized local recruitment for the operations, with training currently in progress. The mine will employ approximately 1,100 people, including sub-contractors.