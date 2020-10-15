PSI software to be deployed at Poland's largest tram depot of Tramwaje Warszawskie
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 15.10.2020, 13:00 | 36 | 0 |
Berlin (ots) - Tramwaje Warszawskie (Warsaw Trams) has contracted PSI Polska to
design and deploy a depot management system at the company's new tram depot in
Annopol. The PSI system will manage all depot processes, including traffic
management and optimization of tram routes. The product was based on the
PSItraffic/DMS software deployed earlier in Poznan at Franowo (Poland's first
fully automatic tram depot) and in many tram depots around Europe.
The DMS automates a number of depot processes involving the assignment of
dispatched tasks to specific trams and the allocation of trams to parking
spaces. Using automatic control devices, the system also determines the routing
of trams in the depot and controls the traffic of vehicles and the associated
equipment. The system will also substantially accelerate the
driver-dispatcher-workshop information flow, and will reduce the time needed for
vehicle maintenance and maneuvering within the depot.
design and deploy a depot management system at the company's new tram depot in
Annopol. The PSI system will manage all depot processes, including traffic
management and optimization of tram routes. The product was based on the
PSItraffic/DMS software deployed earlier in Poznan at Franowo (Poland's first
fully automatic tram depot) and in many tram depots around Europe.
The DMS automates a number of depot processes involving the assignment of
dispatched tasks to specific trams and the allocation of trams to parking
spaces. Using automatic control devices, the system also determines the routing
of trams in the depot and controls the traffic of vehicles and the associated
equipment. The system will also substantially accelerate the
driver-dispatcher-workshop information flow, and will reduce the time needed for
vehicle maintenance and maneuvering within the depot.
Tramwaje Warszawskie has made a great effort to make an informed choice of a
best-matching system, having analyzed a wide range of solutions offered on the
market. Both at the stage of technical consultations and during the contract
award procedure, the company put the spotlight also on the system's
functionalities. Contract award criteria did not include price only, but also
the maintenance time and the assessment of specific functionalities verified
during system demonstration. The contract was awarded to PSI as the best bidder.
The new depot will cover nearly 12 hectares, with more than 14 kilometers of
tracks inside. It will accommodate 150 trams up to 33 meters long. The Annopol
depot will be the first new depot in Warsaw built since 1960s. It will also
house stations for tram checks and repairs, a paint shop, washing stations, and
an underfloor wheel lathe. The depot is to be constructed in 2021-2023, and the
project cost (co-financed with EU funds) will exceed PLN 300 million (EUR 67
million).
Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete
solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material for utilities (energy
networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production,
automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and
employs 2,000 persons worldwide. http://www.psi.de
Your contact:
PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
Email: mailto:KPierschke@psi.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7891/4735045
OTS: PSI AG
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
PSI AG Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
best-matching system, having analyzed a wide range of solutions offered on the
market. Both at the stage of technical consultations and during the contract
award procedure, the company put the spotlight also on the system's
functionalities. Contract award criteria did not include price only, but also
the maintenance time and the assessment of specific functionalities verified
during system demonstration. The contract was awarded to PSI as the best bidder.
The new depot will cover nearly 12 hectares, with more than 14 kilometers of
tracks inside. It will accommodate 150 trams up to 33 meters long. The Annopol
depot will be the first new depot in Warsaw built since 1960s. It will also
house stations for tram checks and repairs, a paint shop, washing stations, and
an underfloor wheel lathe. The depot is to be constructed in 2021-2023, and the
project cost (co-financed with EU funds) will exceed PLN 300 million (EUR 67
million).
Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete
solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material for utilities (energy
networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production,
automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and
employs 2,000 persons worldwide. http://www.psi.de
Your contact:
PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
Email: mailto:KPierschke@psi.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7891/4735045
OTS: PSI AG
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
PSI AG Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0