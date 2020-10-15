× Artikel versenden

PSI software to be deployed at Poland's largest tram depot of Tramwaje Warszawskie

Tramwaje Warszawskie (Warsaw Trams) has contracted PSI Polska to design and deploy a depot management system at the company's new tram depot in Annopol. The PSI system will manage all depot processes, including traffic management and …





