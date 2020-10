PSI software to be deployed at Poland's largest tram depot of Tramwaje Warszawskie

Berlin (ots) - Tramwaje Warszawskie (Warsaw Trams) has contracted PSI Polska todesign and deploy a depot management system at the company's new tram depot inAnnopol. The PSI system will manage all depot processes, including trafficmanagement and optimization of tram routes. The product was based on thePSItraffic/DMS software deployed earlier in Poznan at Franowo (Poland's firstfully automatic tram depot) and in many tram depots around Europe.The DMS automates a number of depot processes involving the assignment ofdispatched tasks to specific trams and the allocation of trams to parkingspaces. Using automatic control devices, the system also determines the routingof trams in the depot and controls the traffic of vehicles and the associatedequipment. The system will also substantially accelerate thedriver-dispatcher-workshop information flow, and will reduce the time needed forvehicle maintenance and maneuvering within the depot.

Tramwaje Warszawskie has made a great effort to make an informed choice of abest-matching system, having analyzed a wide range of solutions offered on themarket. Both at the stage of technical consultations and during the contractaward procedure, the company put the spotlight also on the system'sfunctionalities. Contract award criteria did not include price only, but alsothe maintenance time and the assessment of specific functionalities verifiedduring system demonstration. The contract was awarded to PSI as the best bidder.The new depot will cover nearly 12 hectares, with more than 14 kilometers oftracks inside. It will accommodate 150 trams up to 33 meters long. The Annopoldepot will be the first new depot in Warsaw built since 1960s. It will alsohouse stations for tram checks and repairs, a paint shop, washing stations, andan underfloor wheel lathe. The depot is to be constructed in 2021-2023, and theproject cost (co-financed with EU funds) will exceed PLN 300 million (EUR 67million).Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates completesolutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material for utilities (energynetworks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production,automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 andemploys 2,000 persons worldwide.