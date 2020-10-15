Garmin Becomes First Major Consumer Marine Manufacturer to Offer Multi-Band GPS With Both L1 and L5 Frequencies

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer 1 , today announced the GPS 24xd marine position receiver and antenna with multi-band GPS, offering mariners the most advanced positioning and heading data available. The GPS 24xd utilizes both L1 and L5 frequencies, along with multi-constellation support (GPS, Galileo 2 , GLONASS, BeiDou 2 ), to provide multi-band GPS capability enabling location accuracy within 1 meter. Thanks to built-in magnetic heading sensors, it’s possible to pinpoint heading within 3 degrees, which in turn delivers optimum chart stability, radar overlay and mini-automatic radar plotting aid (MARPA), even at slower speeds.

The new Garmin GPS 24xd marine positioning receiver and antenna offers mariners the most advanced positioning and heading data available through revolutionary multi-band technology and expanded multi-constellation support. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We remain ambitious about our mission to provide the most innovative and cutting-edge marine technology on the market today, and we believe that the GPS 24xd is a testament to that commitment,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Using innovative multi-band GPS, we are confident that the new GPS 24xd will provide Garmin customers with the highest level of reliability and precision for their cruising, fishing and sailing adventures.”

Advanced Positional Performance

Mariners can now experience the unrivaled accuracy of the GPS 24xd antenna while cruising the water at any speed. Built on the foundation of the existing GPS 19x, the GPS 24xd offers revolutionary multi-band technology, the first of its kind in the consumer marine industry, and 10Hz position update rates for the finest high sensitivity tracking the market has to offer. These new features are accompanied by expanded compatibility with GPS, Galileo2, GLONASS and BeiDou2 satellite constellations to provide boaters across the globe with consumer market-leading accuracy on the water, no matter the condition, distance or destination.