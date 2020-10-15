 

Wisdomtree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities Meeting of the Etp Securityholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 12:57  |  34   |   |   

15 October 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3EMS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE EMERGING MARKETS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all of your WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), please send this document, together with the accompanying form of proxy, at once to the purchaser or transferee or stockbroker, banker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

The Issuer wishes to announce that the Meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (with ISIN IE00BYTYHM11) scheduled for 15 October 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (the “Original Meeting”) has been adjourned, in accordance with paragraph 20 of Schedule 7 of the Trust Deed, for lack of a quorum. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 30 October 2020, being a date not more than 30 days after the Original Meeting, and will be held by way of virtual meeting (the “Adjourned Meeting”).

The Adjourned Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments to documentation, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 2 to USD 0.2. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent. of its current principal amount on Thursday 30 July 2020, and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities. Full details of the Proposal and Extraordinary Resolution are set out in the notice dated 22 September 2020.

Holders of the Affected Securities have received a form of proxy by post, allowing them to vote on the matters being considered at the Original Meeting and at the Adjourned Meeting. Under article 11.5 of the Issuer’s Articles of Association, no further notification is required for the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities are therefore directed to the original notification posted to them on 22 September 2020, and also available on the website of the Issuer, at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/resource-library/prospectus-and-regulatory-reports#tab-2A942D42-5AA1-4008-9080-3C2DADB050A7. Holders of the Affected Securities will not be permitted to attend the Adjourned Meeting physically in person, and are strongly advised to vote by proxy. In case of queries in relation to proxy voting, please contact Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.ie.

If holders of the Affected Securities wish to attend the Adjourned Meeting, arrangements will be made for them to attend virtually via such teleconference facility as shall be specified by the chairperson ahead of the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities who wish to attend the Adjourned Meeting in this way are directed to contact Apex IFS Limited at IFSCOSEC@apexfs.com no later than half an hour before the Adjourned Meeting, and will require proof of identity and holding.

Holders of the Affected Securities should note that a duly completed form of proxy deposited in respect of the Original Meeting will continue to be valid for the Adjourned Meeting unless previously revoked or suspended by a further form of proxy prior to the Adjourned Meeting.

In accordance with normal practice, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c., as trustee, expresses no opinion as to the merits of the Proposal, the terms of which were not negotiated by it. It has however authorised it to be stated that, on the basis of the information contained in the original circular and in this document (which it advises holders of Affected Securities to read carefully) it has no objection to the form in which the Proposal and Notice of Meeting are presented to holders of Affected Securities for their consideration.

Holders of the Affected Securities will be notified of the outcome of the Adjourned Meeting shortly thereafter.


WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PLC jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged
09.10.20
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
06.10.20
Proposals for the Introduction of an Overnight Restrike Mechanic, a Discretionary Index Change Mechanic and a Near Zero Price Mechanic in Respect of the Affected Securities
06.10.20
Wisdomtree S&p 500 Vix Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities
22.09.20
WISDOMTREE SILVER 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS
22.09.20
WISDOMTREE EMERGING MARKETS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS
16.09.20
WISDOMTREE EMERGING MARKETS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS