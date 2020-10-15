 

CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM and Maersk Shipping Platform to Improve Data Sharing Across the Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

With two more major shipping leaders actively sharing information, data on nearly half of the world's ocean container cargo is now available on a single blockchain-based data platform

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and ARMONK, New York, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major global container carriers CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) today announced they are now integrated onto TradeLens (www.tradelens.com), helping ensure a more fully integrated, timely and consistent view of logistics data for their containerized freight around the world. The digital platform is run on IBM Cloud (NYSE:IBM) and IBM Blockchain, and was jointly developed by IBM and A.P. Moller - Maersk (MAERSKb.CO).

These two global shipping leaders, together with Maersk, will act as platform foundation carriers with a role in expanding the ecosystem and platform operations, including playing key roles as validators on the blockchain network.

The addition of these two major global shipping leaders marks a crucial milestone for the industry, which until now has too often relied on paper-based trade and manual document handling that lead to increased costs and reduced business continuity. Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM and IBM, together with the expanding TradeLens network of terminals, customs authorities and 3PL and intermodal providers, are ushering in a transformation designed to benefit all network participants by making it easier to quickly and more reliably share documents and shipping data and digitally collaborate.

"Digitization is a cornerstone of the CMA CGM Group's strategy aimed at providing an end-to-end solution tailored to our customers' needs. An industry-wide collaboration like this is truly unprecedented. Only by working together and agreeing to a shared set of standards and goals are we able to enact the digital transformation that is now touching nearly every part of the global shipping industry," said Marc Bourdon, CMA CGM Senior Vice President, Commercial Agencies Network.

This completes a digital transformation that has taken more than a year, requiring considerable investment in new API capabilities. An important milestone in the process was a 15-customer pilot involving more than 3,000 unique consignments, 100,000 events and 6,000 containers to ensure the TradeLens platform distributes and shares shipment data across various supply chains with speed and accuracy.

Seite 1 von 3
IBM Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ist IBM langfristig gesehen ein Top Pick? / über 4% Div.Rendite / knapp einstelliges KGV

Diskussion: IBM enttäuscht mit Umsatzrückgang - Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased ...
Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
FRP Pipe & Tank Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
Stena RoRo enlarging and modernizing RoPax vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey with 36-meter ...
Global IPO activity rebounds sharply hitting historic highs in Q3 2020
Solid State Lighting Market to Reach $74.25 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Wie IBM und die Telekom mit Innovationen zur Tech-Spitze aufschließen wollen
13.10.20
Snowflake: Das Für und Wider einer „Überbewertung“
10.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 41/20
09.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Gewinne unterstreichen starke Woche
09.10.20
Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinne in einer starken Börsenwoche
09.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Vor freundlichem Abschluss einer starken Woche
09.10.20
Ideas Daily TV: DAX schließt über 13.000 Punkten / Marktidee: IBM
09.10.20
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner of the Overwatch League Grand Finals
08.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Hoffnung auf Konjunkturhilfe treibt weiter an
08.10.20
Aktien New York: Anleger setzen auf Konjunkturhilfen - IBM triumphiert im Dow

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
30
IBM enttäuscht mit Umsatzrückgang - Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck
08.10.20
96
Ist IBM langfristig gesehen ein Top Pick? / über 4% Div.Rendite / knapp einstelliges KGV