CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM and Maersk Shipping Platform to Improve Data Sharing Across the Industry

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and ARMONK, New York, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major global container carriers CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) today announced they are now integrated onto TradeLens (www.tradelens.com), helping ensure a more fully integrated, timely and consistent view of logistics data for their containerized freight around the world. The digital platform is run on IBM Cloud (NYSE:IBM) and IBM Blockchain, and was jointly developed by IBM and A.P. Moller - Maersk (MAERSKb.CO).

With two more major shipping leaders actively sharing information, data on nearly half of the world's ocean container cargo is now available on a single blockchain-based data platform

These two global shipping leaders, together with Maersk, will act as platform foundation carriers with a role in expanding the ecosystem and platform operations, including playing key roles as validators on the blockchain network.

The addition of these two major global shipping leaders marks a crucial milestone for the industry, which until now has too often relied on paper-based trade and manual document handling that lead to increased costs and reduced business continuity. Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM and IBM, together with the expanding TradeLens network of terminals, customs authorities and 3PL and intermodal providers, are ushering in a transformation designed to benefit all network participants by making it easier to quickly and more reliably share documents and shipping data and digitally collaborate.

"Digitization is a cornerstone of the CMA CGM Group's strategy aimed at providing an end-to-end solution tailored to our customers' needs. An industry-wide collaboration like this is truly unprecedented. Only by working together and agreeing to a shared set of standards and goals are we able to enact the digital transformation that is now touching nearly every part of the global shipping industry," said Marc Bourdon, CMA CGM Senior Vice President, Commercial Agencies Network.

This completes a digital transformation that has taken more than a year, requiring considerable investment in new API capabilities. An important milestone in the process was a 15-customer pilot involving more than 3,000 unique consignments, 100,000 events and 6,000 containers to ensure the TradeLens platform distributes and shares shipment data across various supply chains with speed and accuracy.