Biomarkers Associated With Clinical Response in Patients With r/r DLBCL Treated With DPX-Survivac Combination Therapy to be Presented at the Upcoming SITC Annual Meeting

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announces that biomarkers associated with clinical response in patients with r/r DLBCL treated with DPX-Survivac combination therapy will be presented at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting.

Baseline PD-L1 expression and tumor immune infiltration is associated with clinical response in patients with r/r DLBCL treated with DPX-Survivac, low-dose cyclophosphamide and pembrolizumab

Poster Presentation Details:

Presenter: Neil Berinstein, MD, FRCPC, ABIM

Hematologist at the Sunnybrook Health Science Centre, Toronto.

Abstract Number: 356

Important dates:

November 9 - 8.00am EST: Full abstract will be released on the SITC meeting platform,

November 11 - 9.00am EST: Poster will be posted on Company’s website and poster presentation will be available on the SITC conference platform,

November 12 – 8.00am EST: Company will discuss data during a live webcast,

November 12 from 4.50-5.20pm EST and November 14 from 1.00-1.30pm EST, a Q&A session will be held on the SITC meeting platform.

The final poster presentation will include additional data collected between the abstract submission on April 1, 2020 and the presentation itself. The poster will be available under the Scientific Publications & Posters section on IMV’s website on the day of presentation.

Webcast registration will be available under “Events, Webcasts and Presentations” in the Investors section of IMV’s website. The video recording will be available for replay shortly thereafter.

About DPX-Survivac

DPX-Survivac is the lead candidate in IMV’s new class of immunotherapies that generates targeted and sustained immune response in vivo. Treatments with DPX-Survivac have demonstrated the potential for sustained and targeted cancer cell killing capabilities with limited adverse events.

DPX-Survivac consists of survivin-based peptides formulated in IMV’s proprietary DPX drug delivery platform. DPX-Survivac is designed to work by eliciting a cytotoxic T cell immune response against cancer cells presenting survivin peptides on their surface.

Survivin, recognized by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a promising tumor-associated antigen, is broadly over-expressed in most cancer types, and plays an essential role in antagonizing cell death, supporting tumor-associated angiogenesis, and promoting resistance to chemotherapies. IMV has identified over 20 cancer indications in which survivin can be targeted by DPX-Survivac.