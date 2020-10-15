Garmin adds fun to exercise and chore time with the vívofit jr. 3

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívofit jr. 3 kids’ fitness tracker1. Watch faces and icons pop on the color display, and the new watch-like shape makes kids feel like they have a grown-up smartwatch, just like mom and dad. Available in three colors, each with a different etched design, the vívofit jr. 3 is kid-tough, swim-friendly, and boasts a battery life of up to a year. As kids crush daily activity minute goals, they unlock new adventures and mini games in the Garmin Jr. app2. See the vívofit jr. 3 in action here.

