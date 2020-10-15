 

Garmin adds fun to exercise and chore time with the vívofit jr. 3

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívofit jr. 3 kids’ fitness tracker1. Watch faces and icons pop on the color display, and the new watch-like shape makes kids feel like they have a grown-up smartwatch, just like mom and dad. Available in three colors, each with a different etched design, the vívofit jr. 3 is kid-tough, swim-friendly, and boasts a battery life of up to a year. As kids crush daily activity minute goals, they unlock new adventures and mini games in the Garmin Jr. app2. See the vívofit jr. 3 in action here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005095/en/

“The vívofit jr. 3 is a great way to keep kids moving in a fun and exciting way,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Kids are motivated to meet their activity goals in order to see what happens next in the app adventure. Parents will also appreciate vívofit jr. 3 as a tool to add some structure to their child’s routine with the ability to assign chores, set reminders, and reward good behavior.”

More than an Activity Tracker

  • Tracks steps, sleep, and daily recommended activity minutes, shaping habits for lifelong health and fitness.
  • Downloadable watch faces, character step icons, and an “in case of emergency” widget that displays contact information.
  • Timed activities let kids track steps and estimated distance during playtime, sports practice and more and view their activity later in the Garmin Jr. app.
  • Encourages friendly, whole family competition with Toe-to-Toe step challenges.

A Parental Personal Assistant

The vívofit jr. 3 is a valuable tool for parents with the Garmin Jr. app where parents with a compatible device can:

  • View their child’s activity, sleep, chore data and more. A great way to tell whether to cut back on screen time, adjust bedtimes, balance responsibilities between siblings and more.
  • Assign chores and schedule alerts which show up as icons on the display, letting kids who can’t read know what they need to be doing. These chores can be set up to recur weekly or daily to help kids learn about schedules and responsibility.
  • Encourage good behavior with virtual coins that can be redeemed by children for agreed-upon rewards.
  • Parents can enable “Kid Mode” in the Garmin Jr. app to allow children limited access to monitor and check off their own chores and to view the latest mission in their app adventure.

Garmin World Tour App Adventure

