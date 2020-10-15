 

Monster Cereals Giving Away 20” Character Busts Created by Award-Winning Special Effects Artist

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020   

General Mills announced today a surprise giveaway for fans of its Monster Cereals. The company engaged an award-winning special effects artist to create 20-inch tall busts of three of its popular Monster Cereal characters – Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Franken Berry.

Visit @GeneralMills on Instagram to learn how to win a one-of-a kind bust of General Mills’ iconic Monster Cereals characters Boo Berry, Count Chocula and Franken Berry in the #MonsterCerealSweepstakes this Halloween. (Photo: Business Wire)

Visit @GeneralMills on Instagram to learn how to win a one-of-a kind bust of General Mills’ iconic Monster Cereals characters Boo Berry, Count Chocula and Franken Berry in the #MonsterCerealSweepstakes this Halloween. (Photo: Business Wire)

“While Halloween is a little different this year, it can still be special,” said Rob Litt, a spokesperson for General Mills. “We know our fans of the Monster Cereals love these characters and now they can bring them home like never before. Winners will certainly appreciate the handcrafted designs and work that went into bringing these to life, so to speak.”

General Mills charged Karlee Morse, an award-winning special effects artist who works in film and television, to have their cereal characters spring from box to bust. Each bust stands 20-inches tall and took about 30 hours to mold and sculpt, and 15 hours to paint.

Photos of the busts – and a behind-the-scenes video of their creation - are available on the “A Taste of General Mills” blog.

“I was excited when I received the call,” said Morse. “I’m a big Halloween fan so the opportunity to work with these iconic Monster Cereals characters has been truly exciting.”

To win one of the three busts, consumers need to visit General Mills’ Instagram account and 1) "like" the official sweepstakes post featuring the three monsters, 2) name their favorite Monster Cereal in a comment and 3) use the hashtag #MonsterCerealSweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 18 years old to enter. Sweepstakes runs through October 22, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. See the official Monster Cereal Sweepstakes rules here.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

