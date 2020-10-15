Altimmune to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing proprietary intranasal vaccines and peptide therapeutics for liver disease, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – 1:30 pm EDT



B. Riley Securities – Liver Disease Symposium

Thursday, October 29, 2020



The H.C. Wainwright HBV presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.altimmune.com under Events / Presentations.