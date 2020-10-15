Suominen introduces BIOLACE Bamboo for wipes – a sustainable solution with superior softness and cleanability

 

Suominen Corporation’s press release on October 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen, a global frontrunner in nonwoven innovations and sustainability, launches a new plant-based nonwoven for wipes: BIOLACE Bamboo. Thanks to its key features – superior softness and cleanability – it is designed to meet the multiple requirements of various wipe applications.

All the products in Suominen’s sustainable BIOLACE product family are made exclusively from renewable plant based raw materials and are biodegradable and compostable. BIOLACE Bamboo is also plastic free.

“BIOLACE Bamboo offers a luxurious feeling; it is the softest biodegradable alternative to viscose and cotton nonwovens that are typically used in wipes and has a texture reminiscent of a cashmere-silk blend. It’s perfect for use with sensitive skin,” says Johanna Sirén, Category Manager at Suominen.

In addition to its softness, BIOLACE Bamboo has superior cleanability when wet compared to other commonly used plant-based disposable nonwoven products. The product is also excellent for hygienic cleaning of hard surfaces, such as glass because the material is very low linting.

Compared to the traditional fossil-based nonwovens used in wipes, BIOLACE Bamboo provides a clear advantage in terms of reducing the CO2 footprint.

“As the name indicates, the main raw material used in BIOLACE Bamboo is made by utilizing bamboo – a perennial grass that is one of the fastest growing plants in the world. The speed of its re-growth after harvesting makes it a considerable alternative for use in place of other renewable raw materials,” explains Johanna Sirén.

“We are continuously developing new products into our sustainable product portfolio in order to meet the requirements of our customers and consumers,” concludes Johanna Sirén.  

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:
Johanna Sirén, Category Manager, tel. +358 50 520 5360, johanna.siren@suominencorp.com 

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi

