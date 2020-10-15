 

Regulus Resources Recommences Drilling at AntaKori Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the AntaKori copper-gold project located in Cajamarca, Peru. Drilling will focus on the promising Anta Norte geophysical targets to the north of the property (see Figure 1). The program has started with one drill rig, with a second drill rig to commence in the next few days.

Phase II Program

The current drill campaign is part of the 25,000 m Phase II program, of which 16,368 m were completed prior to the shutdown in March 2020 due to Covid-19. All holes in the Phase II program to date were completed prior to the Company receiving its new Anta Norte drill permits (see November 26, 2019 press release), which now allow the Company to move to the northern portion of the property and properly test the various Anta Norte geophysical targets. Previous drilling along the edges of these targets returned long runs of significant mineralization in several holes (see January 16, 2020, November 19, 2019, and September 5, 2019 press releases).

Initial Drill Holes

The initial drill holes will be focused on the Colquirrumi claims where the Company has the right to earn up to a 70% interest from Compañía Minera Colquirrumi S.A. (see May 18, 2016 press release) by drilling 7,500 m, of which 2,014 m have been completed to date. The reason to start on this ground is to test high priority geophysical targets (see Figure 1) while at the same time fulfilling obligations to earn into an ownership position in the Colquirrumi claims. It is anticipated that five to seven holes will be completed in this area, to fulfil the 7,500 m obligation, before the Company transitions drilling to the 100% owned Regulus claims in the Anta Norte area.

John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, commented as follows: We are very excited to get back to drilling at AntaKori and, with our recent announcement of a strategic partnership with Osisko Gold Royalties, we are now fully funded to complete the 25,000 m Phase II program at AntaKori. Our first drill holes will test magnetic targets on the Colquirrumi claims where we hope to encounter economic grades of copper and gold in skarn style mineralization. The Anta Norte geophysical targets represent a very large target area, and while this provides a significant opportunity to add additional mineralization to the already sizeable resource at AntaKori, this is a frontier area, so it will likely take numerous holes to fully test and evaluate the area to determine the extent and geometry of the system.

