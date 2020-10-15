 

XPO Logistics Named Supplier of the Year by Owens Corning

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been honored as an Owens Corning Supplier of the Year for 2020. Owens Corning cited XPO’s “creative and innovative solutions, with consistently reliable service” when selecting the company from more than 100 supplier nominees.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “We’re honored to be recognized by Owens Corning for consistently delivering superior results. Our long-standing partnership demonstrates the value of taking an integrated approach to supply chain efficiency – in this case, with multiple transportation services and logistics support. This is truly a team effort.”

“We value the agility that XPO brings to our entire supply chain,” said Brad Lazorka, vice president, sourcing and supply chain for Owens Corning. "They know our business extremely well and consistently suggest new approaches that improve results. We congratulate XPO on this well-deserved recognition."

XPO has been supporting the Owens Corning supply chain in North America since 2013 with a broad range of services, including less-than-truckload transportation as a single-source provider. Additionally, XPO supports Owens Corning with truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage and managed transportation services, and with warehousing solutions.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
 XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joseph.checkler@xpo.com


