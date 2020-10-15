XPO Logistics Named Supplier of the Year by Owens Corning

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “We’re honored to be recognized by Owens Corning for consistently delivering superior results. Our long-standing partnership demonstrates the value of taking an integrated approach to supply chain efficiency – in this case, with multiple transportation services and logistics support. This is truly a team effort.”

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been honored as an Owens Corning Supplier of the Year for 2020. Owens Corning cited XPO’s “creative and innovative solutions, with consistently reliable service” when selecting the company from more than 100 supplier nominees.

“We value the agility that XPO brings to our entire supply chain,” said Brad Lazorka, vice president, sourcing and supply chain for Owens Corning. "They know our business extremely well and consistently suggest new approaches that improve results. We congratulate XPO on this well-deserved recognition."

XPO has been supporting the Owens Corning supply chain in North America since 2013 with a broad range of services, including less-than-truckload transportation as a single-source provider. Additionally, XPO supports Owens Corning with truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage and managed transportation services, and with warehousing solutions.

