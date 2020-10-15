 

Microbix Launches New STI-Related Quality Assessment Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

QAPs to support accuracy of Mgen testing workflows

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces its creation, external verification, and registration of new quality assessment products (QAPs) to help ensure the accuracy of workflows at labs conducting nucleic acid testing for sexually-transmitted Mycoplasma genitalium (Mgen) infections.

Mgen is a small bacteria that causes widespread and persistent infection of the urinary and reproductive tracts in men and women. Mgen infections impact as many as one-in-five sexually-active adults, are a frequent cause of urethral or reproductive tract inflammation, and a cause of infertility. Mgen infections can be treated with antibiotic therapy, although drug-resistant strains are a growing problem.

In spite of its relative ubiquity, testing for Mgen is not widespread. This has been largely due to very limited availability of validated control materials to help ensure the accuracy and reliability of nucleic acid tests for Mgen infections. Mgen is notoriously difficult to culture ex-vivo, making it extremely challenging to create adequate quantities of test workflow quality control materials. Microbix has overcome this challenge and can now supply quantities sufficient to meet expected commercial demand.

Using its expertise and that of collaborators, Microbix has created and is now launching whole-genome and whole-process QAPS for nucleic acid Mgen tests, branded as REDx Mycoplasma genitalium positive or negative controls and available in a refrigeration-stable liquid vial format. These new Mgen QAPs have achieved their “CE mark” to permit sale across the EU, have been added under Microbix’s U.S. FDA establishment registration, and are targeted to become available in Australia and Canada.

Microbix has created its Mgen QAPs to support laboratory proficiency testing and accreditation, test development or lab training, and clinical lab workflows. External validation of these products has been completed with multiple well-recognized makers of nucleic acid tests for Mgen infections and multiple international laboratory proficiency testing and accreditation organizations.

As for all Microbix’s QAPs, the Mgen-test variants are designed to provide support for quality management systems regardless of what specific tests are in use and additional to whatever on-board controls are used within particular tests. As such they supplement accuracy without risk to patients. Ordering enquiries should be directed to Microbix or its distributors: Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution S.p.A., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, and R-Biopharm AG.

Seite 1 von 3
Microbix Biosystems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Ontario Helps Microbix Ensure Provincial COVID Testing Capacity
22.09.20
Microbix Presenting COVID-19 Product Results to Industry
17.09.20
Microbix Announces Extension of Warrant Expiry Dates

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.05.20
3
Microbix Biosystems - Coronavirus?