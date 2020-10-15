Myriad Genetics Files Fiscal Year 2020 Proxy Statement, Implements Corporate Governance Changes In Support of Stakeholder Interests

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced today that the company has filed its fiscal year 2020 proxy statement and made significant changes to its board structure, executive compensation and corporate governance policies to better serve key company stakeholders.



“Myriad has executed a significant effort during my time as Chair to improve corporate governance to reflect shareholder interests while continuing our mission to improve and transform lives,” said S. Louise Phanstiel, chair of the Board of Directors, Myriad Genetics. “By the end of this year, two-thirds of our board will consist of new members who bring deep healthcare and technology expertise spanning payer markets, product development, information technology, and business management. By intensifying our focus on corporate governance and transparency, Myriad is now positioned to advance its leadership in the healthcare industry.”