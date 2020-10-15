 

Exterran Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 results on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 10 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone:  Dial 877-524-8416 at least 10 minutes before the call.  A replay will be available through Monday, November 9, 2020 by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the passcode 13711895.
   
By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Exterran’s website at www.exterran.com.  Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Exterran Corporation
Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a provider of natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

For more information, visit www.exterran.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside Exterran Corporation’s (“Exterran”) control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While Exterran believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are unanticipated delays in completing the preparation of the Company’s quarterly financial statements.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Exterran’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website www.sec.gov. A discussion of these risks is expressly incorporated by reference into this release. Except as required by law, Exterran expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors - Blake Hancock, 281-854-3403


