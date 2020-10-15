OneWater Marine Announces Management Changes To Support Growth

BUFORD, Ga., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) has announced a series of organizational realignments to position the business closer to its customers, and increase its agility to capture near- and long-term growth opportunities.



“Leveraging our deep bench of leadership talent, these actions will further enhance OneWater’s agility and continued commitment to maintaining the unique individuality of the local dealership groups, while also further positioning the company for long-term growth,” said Anthony Aisquith, Chief Operating Officer of OneWater Marine.