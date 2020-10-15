 

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Participant in the PRECISION Study, an Observational Study to Facilitate Development of Precision Medicine Techniques for COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics

globenewswire
15.10.2020   

Study May Lead to Biomarkers for Tailoring COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics

Potential Development of Human Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics to SARS-CoV-2

Results from the PRECISION Study Expected in First Half of 2021

CHATHAM, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the first participant was enrolled in the observational PRECISION study (TNX-C002), to examine the immune responses to COVID-19 in healthy volunteers who have recovered from COVID-19 or were asymptomatic. The research is part of an ongoing collaboration between Columbia University and Tonix that focuses on T cell and antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 (CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. The research encompasses two projects. The study led by Dr. Ilya Trakht, Ph.D., Associate Research Scientist at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, has the potential to lead to the isolation and characterization of therapeutically relevant fully human monoclonal antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. The study led by Dr. Sergei Rudchenko, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medical Sciences at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, is designed to generate DNA aptamer-based anti-idiotypes to selected monoclonal antibodies identified in Dr. Ilya Trakht’s study. Such aptamers have the potential to identify biomarkers for protective CoV-2 immunity and may lead to accelerated precision medicine-driven vaccines designed to protect against COVID-19.

“Data from the PRECISION study may help guide research to determine which vaccine or therapeutic is appropriate on an individual basis,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “This work may also guide the selection of appropriate participants for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines, including future human trials using Tonix’s TNX-1800, a live replicating, attenuated COVID-19 vaccine candidate designed to confer durable T cell immunity.”

About TNX-1800

TNX-1800 is a live modified horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration that is designed to express the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 and to elicit a predominant T cell response. Horsepox and vaccinia are closely related orthopoxviruses that are believed to share a common ancestor. Live replicating orthopoxviruses, like vaccinia or horsepox, can be engineered to express foreign genes and have been explored as platforms for vaccine development because they possess; (1) large packaging capacity for exogenous DNA inserts, (2) precise virus-specific control of exogenous gene insert expression, (3) lack of persistence or genomic integration in the host, (4) strong immunogenicity as a vaccine, (5) ability to rapidly generate vector/insert constructs, (6) readily manufacturable at scale, and (7) ability to provide direct antigen presentation. Relative to vaccinia, horsepox has substantially decreased virulence in mice1. Horsepox-based vaccines are designed to be single dose, vial-sparing vaccines, which can be manufactured on conventional cell culturing systems, with the potential for mass scale production.

