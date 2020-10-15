AMC Networks Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Based on the preliminary count by Equiniti Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer (the “Depositary”), a total of 10,912,396 shares of AMC Networks’ Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Class A Shares”), were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $23.20 per Class A Share, including 7,072,908 Class A Shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer and based on the preliminary count by the Depositary, AMC Networks expects to accept for purchase, at a price of $23.20 per Class A Share, approximately 10,912,396 Class A Shares properly tendered at or below the purchase price and not properly withdrawn before the expiration date, for an aggregate cost of approximately $253,167,587, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. Included in the 10,912,396 Class A Shares AMC Networks expects to accept for purchase in the tender offer are approximately 136,534 Class A Shares that AMC Networks has elected to purchase pursuant to its right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding Class A Shares. As AMC Networks expects to accept for purchase all the Class A Shares that were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a price at or below $23.20, AMC Networks expects there to be no proration factor. The Class A Shares expected to be purchased represent approximately 26.9 percent of the Class A Shares issued and outstanding as of October 13, 2020. The Company will pay for the Class A Share repurchases with available cash.

The number of Class A Shares to be purchased and the purchase price are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the Depositary and is based on the assumption that all Class A Shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. The final number of Class A Shares to be purchased and the final purchase price per share will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the Depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the Class A Shares accepted for purchase under the tender offer, and return of all other Class A Shares tendered and not purchased, will occur promptly thereafter.