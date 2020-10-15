 

AMC Networks Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced the preliminary results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on October 14, 2020.

Based on the preliminary count by Equiniti Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer (the “Depositary”), a total of 10,912,396 shares of AMC Networks’ Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Class A Shares”), were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $23.20 per Class A Share, including 7,072,908 Class A Shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer and based on the preliminary count by the Depositary, AMC Networks expects to accept for purchase, at a price of $23.20 per Class A Share, approximately 10,912,396 Class A Shares properly tendered at or below the purchase price and not properly withdrawn before the expiration date, for an aggregate cost of approximately $253,167,587, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. Included in the 10,912,396 Class A Shares AMC Networks expects to accept for purchase in the tender offer are approximately 136,534 Class A Shares that AMC Networks has elected to purchase pursuant to its right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding Class A Shares. As AMC Networks expects to accept for purchase all the Class A Shares that were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a price at or below $23.20, AMC Networks expects there to be no proration factor. The Class A Shares expected to be purchased represent approximately 26.9 percent of the Class A Shares issued and outstanding as of October 13, 2020. The Company will pay for the Class A Share repurchases with available cash.

The number of Class A Shares to be purchased and the purchase price are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the Depositary and is based on the assumption that all Class A Shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. The final number of Class A Shares to be purchased and the final purchase price per share will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the Depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the Class A Shares accepted for purchase under the tender offer, and return of all other Class A Shares tendered and not purchased, will occur promptly thereafter.

Seite 1 von 2
AMC Networks Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
AMC Networks Announces Details of Planned Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer