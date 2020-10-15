Photon Control Announces Earnings Call for Third Quarter 2020

Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer, and Damian Towns, Chief Financial Officer, will host an earnings conference call on the same day (Thursday, November 5, 2020) at 11:00 am Eastern Time, reviewing the third quarter results, followed by a question and answer session.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading manufacturer of fiber optic measurement solutions, will release its 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7:00 am Eastern Time.

Photon Control invites all interested parties to join the call:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time

Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 or +1-604-638-5340

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/photoncontrol20201105.html

A replay of the call will be available at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/ until December 31, 2020.

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products improve performance and enable innovation for our customers and are used in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high-quality products provide industry-leading accuracy, reliability and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has manufacturing, sales and engineering offices in California and a sales distribution network around the globe. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol “PHO”. Additional information about the company can be found at

https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

IR@photoncontrol.com