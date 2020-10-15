Troilus Files Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Troilus Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) reports that it has filed the technical report supporting the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Company’s 100%-owned Troilus Gold Project, located within the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report, titled “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Troilus Gold Project, Quebec, Canada” dated October 14, 2020 (the mineral resource has an effective date of July 20, 2020 and the PEA has an effective date of August 31, 2020) was prepared by Gordon Zurowski, P. Eng. Principal Mining Engineer, AGP Mining Consultants Inc. (“AGP”), Paul Daigle, P. Geo, Senior Associate Geologist, AGP and Mr. Andy Holloway, P. Eng. Principal Processing Engineer, AGP.



The positive PEA, announced August 31, 2020, demonstrates the potential for Troilus to rank among the top gold producing assets in Canada.