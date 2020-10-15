 

Troilus Files Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Troilus Gold Project

15.10.2020   

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) reports that it has filed the technical report supporting the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Company’s 100%-owned Troilus Gold Project, located within the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report, titled “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Troilus Gold Project, Quebec, Canada” dated October 14, 2020 (the mineral resource has an effective date of July 20, 2020 and the PEA has an effective date of August 31, 2020) was prepared by Gordon Zurowski, P. Eng. Principal Mining Engineer, AGP Mining Consultants Inc. (“AGP”), Paul Daigle, P. Geo, Senior Associate Geologist, AGP and Mr. Andy Holloway, P. Eng. Principal Processing Engineer, AGP.

The positive PEA, announced August 31, 2020, demonstrates the potential for Troilus to rank among the top gold producing assets in Canada.

Troilus Gold Project PEA Highlights (all results are reported in U.S. Dollars*):

  • After-tax IRR of 22.9% and NPV5% of $576 million based on $1,475/oz gold, increasing to 32.2% and $915 million at $1,750/oz gold
  • Projected average annual gold production of 220,000 oz for the first 5 years and 246,000 oz for the first 14 years
  • Open pit mine life of 14 years and total mine life of 22 years with future underground development
  • Initial capital of (“CAPEX”) of $333 million, including all mine pre-production costs, net of existing infrastructure (access road, power line, tailings facility, substation, camp, water treatment plant)
  • After-tax payback of 4.0 years at base case $1,475/oz gold
  • Average cash operating costs of $919/oz gold and all-in sustaining costs of $1,051/oz gold
  • Cumulative cashflow of $1.27 billion after tax and $2.04 billion pre-tax over 22 years on base case assumptions
  • Payable Gold of 3.8 million ounces, payable Copper of 265 million lbs and payable Silver of 1.5 million ounces
  • Average strip ratio for the open pit life of the mine estimated at 3.9:1

*Assuming a US$:C$ exchange of $0.74. All figures reported in US$ unless stated otherwise

The Technical Report can be found on the Company’s website at www.troilusgold.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gordon Zurowski, P. Eng. Principal Mining Engineer, AGP Consultants, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information pertaining to the PEA disclosed in this press release.

