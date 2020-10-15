Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) will release third quarter 2020 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, October 29th, 2020. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q3 2020 will take place Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.



Third quarter 2020 webcast and conference call details: